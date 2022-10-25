Anunoby finished Monday's 98-90 victory over the Heat with six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals over 34 minutes.

Anunoby wasn't aggressive offensively and failed to score in double figures for the first time this season. However, he did finish with at least five rebounds, one steal and one block for a fourth consecutive contest to start the campaign. Across four appearances, the sixth-year forward has averaged 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks across 36.8 minutes.