Raptors' OG Anunoby: Available Tuesday vs. Pistons
Anunoby (knee) is available for Tuesday's preseason contest against the Pistons, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Anunoby is a little ahead of schedule in his recovery, as coach Dwane Casey said during the first week of October that the rookie "probably won't play until the last exhibition game, if then". That said, it seems doubtful they'll send him out on the hardwood for too long considering he's coming off knee surgery.
