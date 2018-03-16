Anunoby is back in the starting five for Friday's tilt against the Mavericks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Despite being available for Thursday's contest, Anunoby caught an unexpected DNP-CD. He'll presumably take on his normal role Friday, where he's averaged 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds across 20.5 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories