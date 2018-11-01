Anunoby (personal) is back with the team Thursday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Anunoby has been out the past three games while attending to a personal matter. The expectation is that he'll be available for Thursday's contest against the Suns. Anunoby is seeing just over four more minutes per game than last season and is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.

