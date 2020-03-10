Anunoby provided seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes before getting ejected late in the fourth quarter of Monday's 101-92 win over the Jazz.

Anunoby and Jazz center Rudy Gobert were both sent to the locker room with 40 seconds remaining after the two were involved in an altercation. The third-year forward also departed at one point in the contest due to an apparent ankle issue, but neither than injury nor the ejection cost him much playing time. The potential returns of Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Fred VanVleet (shoulder) in the Raptors' next game Saturday versus the Pistons may have a bigger impact on Anunoby's minutes, however.