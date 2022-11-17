Anunoby logged 32 points (13-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 victory over the Heat.

Anunoby enjoyed a strong shooting night and secured his second double-double of the 2022-23 campaign, with his first dating back to Nov. 9 against Houston. The Indiana product easily led the Raptors in scoring and he ended the contest tied for the team in rebounds with Chris Boucher. Anunoby is averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 block through 16 games this year.