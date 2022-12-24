Anunoby closed Friday's 118-107 victory over the Cavaliers with 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Anunoby scored 10 of his 26 points in the first quarter, making four of seven shot attempts and playing all 12 minutes. It was just the second time he's scored more than 20 points in his last six contests. Since returning from a hip injury that cost him four games, Anunoby is averaging 18.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while making 50.0 percent of his shots in three appearances.