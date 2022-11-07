Anunoby supplied 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 victory over Chicago.

Anunoby scored 11 of his 22 points in the final quarter, making five of his eight shot attempts. After getting off to a slow start shooting this season, he has turned it around of late, averaging 19.2 points and making 52.3 percent of his shots and 38.7 percent of his three-point tries. With the three steals Sunday, he now has 28 steals through the season's first nine games, the most in basketball.