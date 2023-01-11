Anunoby provided 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 132-120 victory over Charlotte.

The six made threes tied Anunoby's career high as he led the way for a Raptors squad that shot 45.5 percent from downtown on the night, an area the team has struggled in this season. Anunoby has been rock-solid since returning from a four-game absence due to a hip issue in mid-December, scoring at least 13 points in 11 straight contests and averaging 16.7 points, 6.0 boards, 2.8 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.