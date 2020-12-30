Anunoby scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, five steals, two assists and a block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 100-93 loss to the 76ers.

The Raptors' long, athletic forwards -- Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and even little-used bench player Stanley Johnson -- all had their moments against the Sixers, but Anunoby's performance stood out after he posted fairly mediocre lines in his first two games. Big things are expected from him in his fourth NBA season, and Tuesday's effort was the first sign he might be able to meet those expectations.