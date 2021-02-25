Anunoby scored 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Raptors' 116-108 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Anunoby turned in another solid two-way performance. It was the forward's second consecutive game with two made threes and two blocked shots. While Anunoby isn't going to have very many flashy, high scoring games, he is going to give you consistency. He has scored in double figures in all but three games this season, while also providing fantasy managers with a career-high 5.9 rebounds per game and good defensive stats.