Raptors' OG Anunoby: Career-best night Monday
Anunoby scored a career-high 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 137-126 win over the Timberwolves.
The dozen boards also tied his previous career high. Anunoby's production remains inconsistent -- he's scored in double digits only twice in the last eight games, including a goose egg Feb. 5 against the Pacers -- but just as Pascal Siakam did a couple years ago, he's beginning to flash the upside his athleticism suggests. A second-half breakout for Anunoby could be in the cards.
