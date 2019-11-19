Raptors' OG Anunoby: Career-high 24 points in win
Anunoby accumulated 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 132-96 win over the Hornets.
Anunoby was remarkably efficient while finishing with a career high scoring total. While his percentages will more than likely come down a bit over the course of the season, Anunoby has been extremely impressive in the early stages of 2019-20, solidifying himself as one of the league's more well-rounded wings.
