Anunoby posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six steals and three assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 99-96 loss to the Hornets.

Anunoby was called upon more than usual with Serge Ibaka (knee) sidelined. He stepped up, nearly posting a double-double while collecting a career-high six steals. Anunoby has put together a nice eight-game stretch, averaging 12.0 points on 54.5 percent shooting, plus 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.8 assists in 32.8 minutes.