Raptors' OG Anunoby: Cleared to play Friday
Anunoby (wrist) will play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic
As expected, Anunoby will play in Friday's game after going through his normal pregame work. The second-year player will assume his regular role off the bench, where he will likely play his regular dose of around 25 minutes.
