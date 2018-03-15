Raptors' OG Anunoby: Cleared to play Thursday
Anunoby (ankle) will play in Thursday's matchup with the Pacers, Raptors play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.
Anunoby was originally listed as doubtful in the game notes for Thursday's contest, but it appears he made more progress than expected and will now take the court. It comes at a good time for the Raptors considering fellow wing Norman Powell, who had been starting in his place, is doubtful with an ankle injury. While it hasn't been reported quite yet, it seems likely Anunoby will slot back into the starting lineup, though he could have some restrictions considering the lengthy seven-game layoff. For that reason, he's likely someone to avoid for DFS purposes Thursday.
