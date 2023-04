Anunoby (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Anunoby has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a 20th straight game. The versatile forward has scored in double figures in 12 of his past 13 appearances, averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.3 minutes during that stretch.