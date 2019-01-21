Anunoby (personal) is on track to return Wednesday against the Pacers, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Anunoby has missed the previous three games while tending to a personal issue. While nothing is official, Anunoby is unlikely to play Tuesday against the Kings, though he should be back with the team prior to Wednesday's contest. In seven games this month, Anunoby is averaging 6.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21.1 minutes.