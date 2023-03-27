Anunoby notched 29 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 victory over Washington.

Anunoby posted one of his best scoring marks of the campaign Sunday, but he also delivered solid numbers in other categories after ending just two rebounds away from a double-double and recording a season-high mark in blocks. Anunoby is averaging 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.