Anunoby tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes Monday in the Raptors' 139-109 win over the Hawks.
Though he didn't benefit from a bump in usage with Fred VanVleet (back) out of the lineup, Anunoby more than made up for it with his huge production on the defensive end. He's now recorded both a steal and a block in all but one of his seven games this season, averaging 2.6 and 1.0 per contest in both categories, respectively.
