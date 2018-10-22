Anunoby will come off the bench Monday against the Hornets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

After drawing his first start of the season over the weekend, Anunoby will return to the bench in favor of Pascal Siakam at power forward as the Raptors continue to experiment with different starting lineups. Through the first three games of the year (one start), Anunoby is averaging 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds across 22.7 minutes per game.