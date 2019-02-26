Raptors' OG Anunoby: Coming off bench Tuesday
Anunoby will come off the bench Tuesday against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Anunoby drew the start Sunday against the Magic while Kawhi Leonard sat out for rest. With Leonard back, Anunoby will return to his usual bench role.
