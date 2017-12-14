Raptors' OG Anunoby: Contributes nine points in win
Anunoby registered nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Suns.
Anunoby bounced back to an extent from a pair subpar offensive outings against the Kings and Clippers, a two-game stretch in which he'd scored just eight points over 53 minutes. The 2017 first-round pick usually plays a decidedly complementary role on offense given the scoring acumen of his first-unit teammates, but he's proven capable of the occasional double-digit scoring effort as well. However, his production in other categories has been below average, keeping his fantasy value considerably capped for the time being.
