Coach Nick Nurse said Sunday that Anunoby could miss the next week with a strained left calf, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

It's far from an exact timetable from Nurse, but he did not sound optimistic about Anunoby's chances to play in the next week, which would rule him out for three more games in addition to Sunday's matchup against Orlando. The wing has already missed two games since initially suffering the injury against Indiana on Monday.