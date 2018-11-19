Raptors' OG Anunoby: Could play Tuesday
Coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby could play Tuesday against the Magic, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Anunoby missed Saturday's game with a sprained wrist, but he's trending towards a return after he was able to practice with his wrist wrapped Monday. The Raptors will likely wait and see how Anunoby feels following Tuesday's shootaround before determining his availability.
