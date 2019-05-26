The Raptors are "cautiously optimistic" that Anunoby (appendectomy) will be able to contribute at some point during the team's NBA Finals series with the Warriors, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Anunoby hasn't suited up since April 9 and has yet to resume practicing, so it seems like he'll be a long shot to make it back for the Game 1 matchup on Thursday. Even if he progresses to the point where he's available for a more limited role later in the series, Anunoby would still provide the Raptors with a quality defense option on the wing on the occasions when Kawhi Leonard needs to catch a breather.