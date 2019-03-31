Raptors' OG Anunoby: Could return Monday
Anunoby (concussion) is questionable for Monday's game against Orlando.
Anunoby has missed the previous two matchups while in concussion protocol and it doesn't appear as though he's been cleared just yet. The Raptors are hopeful he'll pass through protocol prior to Monday night's tip, but he'll be considered a game-time call until more information on his status is released.
