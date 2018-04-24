Raptors' OG Anunoby: Day-to-day with ankle injury
Anunoby is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day, Michael Grange of Rogers Sportsnet reports.
Anunoby apparently picked up an ankle injury during Game 4, though was still able to practice Tuesday. That said, it's enough to tentatively consider him questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against Washington. More information should arrive following morning shootaround.
