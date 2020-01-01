Raptors' OG Anunoby: Decent production in bench role
Anunoby produced 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over Cleveland.
Anunoby moved to the bench Tuesday, seeding his starting position to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Despite the move, Anunoby came through with his best performance in over a week. It is unclear whether this is going to be a permanent thing or if it was simply a matchup based decision. Either way, Anunoby should be rostered in most 12-team leagues, at least until the Raptors are back to full health.
