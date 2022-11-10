Anunoby registered 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Rockets.

Anunoby is still searching for consistency on the offensive end, as he can light up the scoreboard in one game and deliver an absolute dud in the next one, but he seems to be trending in the right direction after surpassing the 20-point mark in three of his last four contests. That, alongside his elite defensive ability, makes him a strong fantasy player regardless of the format. His defensive numbers are simply incredible, as he's now reached six straight games with three or more steals.