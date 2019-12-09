Anunoby accumulated 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 loss to the 76ers.

Anunoby logged his second double-double in his last six games, and he swiped four steals (season high) for the second time in the last four. The 22-year-old wing has been one of the more pleasant surprises this season, breaking out and establishing himself as one of the most well-rounded young players at his position.