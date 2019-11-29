Raptors' OG Anunoby: Double-doubles in easy win
Anunoby finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-98 victory over the Knicks.
Anunoby turned things around Wednesday, recording a double-double to go with two steals. He has been up and down over the past two weeks since returning from injury and was even dropped in a number of competitive leagues. If he is still available you should make a concerted effort to go and grab him.
