Anunoby registered 20 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Thunder.

Anunoby finished as Toronto's second-best scorer while also pacing the team in rebounds, so he delivered a complete effort on both ends of the court. Anunoby is mostly known for his defensive ability and his capacity to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis, but he has taken a step forward offensively of late and has scored at least 15 points in seven straight contests.