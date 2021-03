Anunoby went for 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in Sunday's loss to Portland.

Anunoby scored in double figures for the 20th straight game and logged his first double-double in more than two months. He did commit an uncharacteristic seven turnovers, topping his previous season high of four.