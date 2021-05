Anunoby (calf) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's matchup with the Wizards.

Anunoby was initially ruled out for Thursday's game, but he is now considered doubtful according to the latest version of the injury report. In any case, the 23-year-old is still likely to miss his third consecutive game. Stanley Johnson and DeAndre' Bembry could see increased run as long as Anunoby remains out.