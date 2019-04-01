Raptors' OG Anunoby: Downgraded to doubtful
Anunoby (concussion) is unlikely to play Monday against Orlando.
Anunoby was initially listed as questionable, but it doesn't appear as though he'll make it through concussion protocol in time for Monday's clash. Assuming he's officially ruled out at some point prior to tipoff, his next opportunity to return will come Wednesday in Brooklyn.
