Anunoby (knee) was downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

The 23-year-old is unlikely to play in Friday's season finale after initially being listed as questionable. Anunoby also missed Wednesday's win over the 76ers, and he should look to get healthy for the playoff opener against the Nets on Monday. Pascal Siakam (rest), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Fred VanVleet (rest) are out while Serge Ibaka (knee) is also doubtful Friday, so Toronto will be relying heavily on its bench players.