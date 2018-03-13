Anunoby (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

As of Monday, Anunoby had been listed as questionable with the sprained right ankle, but it now looks like the Raptors aren't counting on him being available against Brooklyn. With Anunoby on track to miss his seventh consecutive contest, more minutes on the wing should be available for Norman Powell and Malcolm Miller.

