Anunoby recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and three rebounds across 21 minutes during a 122-119 loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

After three consecutive single-digit scoring efforts, Anunoby heated up a bit in the loss. The three three-pointers made marked his best total from downtown since Dec. 20. Anunoby has only scored in double figures in consecutive games once this season, but we'll see if he can buck that trend against the Trail Blazers on Friday.