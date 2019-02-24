Anunoby will start Sunday's game against the Magic, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Kawhi Leonard will not play in Sunday's game, and Anunoby is moving into the starting five in his place. The start is a one-off, as Leonard is out for rest, and he will return to the bench when Leonard returns. Anunoby is averaging 20.2 minutes per game this season, and could see an increase in minutes with the starters.