Anunoby is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With the Raptors battling through some major injury problems, Anunoby will enter the starting lineup. He's averaging 5.9 points along with 3.1 rebounds over 18.6 minutes in his previous 10 games but should be in store for an uptick in minutes against the Cavs. Anunoby starts alongside Fred VanVleet, Delon Wright, Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam.