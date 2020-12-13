Anunoby scored 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 preseason win over the Hornets.

The fourth-year forward was the leading scorer among the Raptors' starters on the night. Anunoby saw his court time and production jump last season, and the 23-year-old is expected to take another step forward in 2020-21, potentially even handling some minutes at center in small-ball lineups for Toronto with Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol now playing elsewhere.