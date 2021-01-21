Anunoby scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Heat.

Anunoby has reached double-digit points in six consecutive games on the strength of his shooting from deep, as he's now connected on multiple three-point shots in all six contests. That has been a major area of improvement for Anunoby this season, as he had never averaged more than 1.3 three-pointers per game, but is now averaging 2.2 per contest after Wednesday's effort. Also a strong steals contributor, Anunoby has at least one swipe in all but one game to this point.