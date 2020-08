Anunoby ended with 23 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 107-92 victory over the Lakers.

Anunoby was essentially perfect in the victory, missing just one shot all night. The Raptors dominated the final quarter, demonstrating they are still going to be a force to be reckoned with. Anunoby has put together a strong season thus far, although shooting like this is certainly to be expected on a regular basis.