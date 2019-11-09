Raptors' OG Anunoby: Drops season-high 21 points in win
Anunoby recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in Friday's 122-104 victory at New Orleans.
Though teammate Pascal Siakam starred, the third-year veteran played a valuable supporting role as the Raptors' secondary scoring option, especially from behind the arc. Anunoby has adjusted well since becoming a regular in the starting lineup, averaging a career-best 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.