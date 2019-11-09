Anunoby recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in Friday's 122-104 victory at New Orleans.

Though teammate Pascal Siakam starred, the third-year veteran played a valuable supporting role as the Raptors' secondary scoring option, especially from behind the arc. Anunoby has adjusted well since becoming a regular in the starting lineup, averaging a career-best 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.