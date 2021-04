Anunoby dropped 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 26 minutes Friday in the victory over the Warriors.

After scoring 15 points or more eight times in his first 23 games, Anunoby has now hit that mark in eight consecutive outings. Over that span, Anunoby has connected on multiple triples in each contest, grabbed five or more boards seven times and added steals in seven of eight games.