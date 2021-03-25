Anunoby tallied 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Nuggets.

The 23-year-old returned to the lineup on Wednesday after taking Monday's game against the Rockets off for rest and posted an all-around gem. Coming into Wednesday's game, Anunoby was averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.5 three-pointers and one block over his previous two games. He should continue providing elite across-the-board numbers the rest of the way, but don't be surprised if he sits on back-to-back nights.