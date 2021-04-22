Anunoby posted 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Nets.

Anunoby returned from a two-game absence due to a mix of rest and a calf problem, but it didn't seem bothered by the injury and recorded his best scoring output since Jan. 24, when he finished with 30 points in a win over the Pacers. Anunoby has scored at least 15 points in four straight games and in 12 of his last 15 appearances, so his role as one of Toronto's go-to players on offense seems to be growing on a nightly basis.