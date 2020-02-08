Anunoby totaled 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five steals and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 115-106 victory over the Pacers.

Anunoby had his best game in what seems like forever, earning himself some additional time on many 12-team rosters. He has been outside the top-150 players over the past two weeks after what was a hot start to the season. Terrence Davis has been a revelation for the Raptors since Norman Powell (finger) went down and that has certainly taken a number of opportunities away from Anunoby.