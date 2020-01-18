Anunoby accumulated 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Wizards.

Anunoby swiped at least four steals for the fourth time this season, and he has combined for seven across the last two tilts. While Anunoby amassed twice as many turnovers (four) as dimes in this one, it was nonetheless another extremely impressive performance for the 22-year-old wing who's managing career highs across every statistical category.