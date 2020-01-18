Raptors' OG Anunoby: Excellent stat line in blowout win
Anunoby accumulated 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Wizards.
Anunoby swiped at least four steals for the fourth time this season, and he has combined for seven across the last two tilts. While Anunoby amassed twice as many turnovers (four) as dimes in this one, it was nonetheless another extremely impressive performance for the 22-year-old wing who's managing career highs across every statistical category.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...